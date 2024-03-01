Open Spaces, March 1, 2024

Today on the show, two-thirds into the Budget Session, we look at why some lawmakers and advocates are frustrated with how it started. One bill that didn’t get killed early on would ban most forms of gender-affirming care for minors. Some say the negative impacts could ripple through Wyoming’s youth. And Colorado has released its first set of wolves. But a few actually migrated down a while ago. And the opinion there is more complicated than you’d think. Plus, we hear from author Craig Johnson. Those stories and more.