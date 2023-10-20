Open Spaces, October 20, 2023

Today on the show, the Endangered Species Act became law 50 years ago. Since then, hundreds of species have been put under its protection. Wyoming and the West are home to many of them. We’re taking time this week to tell the stories of a few of the fish, insects, and mammals that call the state home. We’ll learn about a tiny fish that only lives in a thousand-foot stretch of stream in Western Wyoming and nowhere else. A small toad that was thought to be extinct is now making a comeback thanks to partnerships between conservationists and landowners. Grizzly bears are expanding outside of the ecosystems set aside for them and some communities are preparing for their arrival. Those stories and more.