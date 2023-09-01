Open Spaces, September 1, 2023

Today on the show, we hear about a group of women who climbed Wyoming’s second-highest peak to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the mountain’s first known female ascent. And about cyclists and hikers from across the world who are following the Continental Divide to an old gold mining town in Wyoming. The University of Wyoming Cowboys football team kicks off their season this week. And there’s a lot of optimism in Laramie about this year. And, a new documentary focuses on how Wyoming can try to reduce suicides. Those stories and more.