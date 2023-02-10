© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces, February 10, 2023

Published February 10, 2023 at 1:44 PM MST
This week three of our reporters spent time in Cheyenne covering the legislature. We’ll hear about how lawmakers are tackling energy - they’re looking at both renewables and more traditional fossil fuels. Mental health advocates believe another bill going through the legislature will be vital to help the suicide rate in the state. And anti-abortion lawmakers worried a bill could help the other side, but an amendment changed that. Plus - we hear about the newest season of the modern west podcast. Those stories and more.

