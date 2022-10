Welcome to Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News I’m Kamila Kudelska. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, we have a special show today... We’ll hear about how the park is dealing with infrastructure impacts from a record flood this year …and how the park is hoping to continue its relationship with tribal nations. We’ll also hear a little bit about the creation of national parks…the upsides…and the downsides.