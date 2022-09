I'm Bob Beck. I'll be wrapping up my career in a couple of weeks and folks asked me to bring you a few stories from my time here at the station. We'll remember a crash that killed 8 cross country runners. Also a look back at the Matthew Shepard murder. But I'll also bring you stories about a Choir Director turned weightlifter, bullfighters, and the kindness ranch. Join me as I bring you some stories from my past.