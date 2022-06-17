Open Spaces June 17, 2022

On this episode, Wyoming is holding its first oil and gas lease sale next week. They typically happen quarterly, but this is the first sale to take place since Biden took office. And neither environmental groups nor industry are happy. Group facilities like nursing homes and prisons had a hard time keeping COVID-19 out of their halls, leading to illness and death. But as it turns out, many state psychiatric facilities report having better luck containing the virus. And we will speak with two Republican candidates for Governor James Scott Quick and Rex Rammell. Those stories and more.