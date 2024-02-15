Norman Frost graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2016 with a degree in business administration. He first worked for the University of Wyoming in 2018 for UW Catering and Events. During the pandemic he got the opportunity to work for the Laramie Montessori Charter School as their Business Manager. He helped the school create preschool and after school programing, as well as seeking out and securing new funding sources for them. In his free time, he likes to spend time exploring with his family and friends.