WPM’s new Morning Edition host, Charles Pelkey, started his professional career 38 years ago, right here at Wyoming Public Radio. Charles then went on to work at the Casper Star Tribune and then to Washington, D.C. as Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson's press secretary. An avid bicycle road racer, Charles took a job at the cycling magazine VeloNews, covering all of the sport's grand tours - the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia, and Vuelta de Espana - along with several world championships and host of other races, both domestic and international. During his tenure, he served as the magazine's top anti-doping reporter, one of a host of journalists whose work led to the downfall of disgraced Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong. While still employed at VeloNews, Charles attended the University of Wyoming College of Law at the age of 48. Three years later, he started a Laramie-based law firm, focusing on criminal law and working with victims of domestic violence. In 2014 Charles was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives, representing House District 45 in Laramie. He served his last two terms as the House Minority Whip. Last year, Pelkey scaled back his law practice and eventually retired at the age of 65. Well, after all of that, retirement seemed a little boring, so he jumped at the chance when WPR offered him the very same job he had in 1987, host of Morning Edition. What goes around comes around.

Pelkey lives in Laramie with his wife Diana Denison and their Great Pyrenees, Clover. He and Diana are the proud parents of Philip and Annika, both of whom live in Portland, Oregon.