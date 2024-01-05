Backcountry fishing has rapidly impacted alpine lakes – and the trout living there

"I've been doing a lot of reflecting on my time in Wyoming, and this one was a joy to produce and is on the short list of ones I'll probably remember putting together for the rest of my career. It mixes in an activity I picked up after I moved here (and still suck at) with my work, and when I listen now I'm just struck by the relationship us humans have with our environment and how quickly we've changed it -- for both good and bad. This piece made it onto one of my favorite shows, Science Friday, and allowed me to go to arguably the most beautiful part of the state. Getting to have adventures like this is why I wanted to be a reporter in the first place."

Read the original story.