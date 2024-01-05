© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Backcountry fishing has rapidly impacted alpine lakes – and the trout living there

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published January 5, 2024 at 2:15 PM MST
An angler in the majestic Wind River Range.
Courtesy of Katie Wagner
/
University of Wyoming
An angler in the majestic Wind River Range.

"I've been doing a lot of reflecting on my time in Wyoming, and this one was a joy to produce and is on the short list of ones I'll probably remember putting together for the rest of my career. It mixes in an activity I picked up after I moved here (and still suck at) with my work, and when I listen now I'm just struck by the relationship us humans have with our environment and how quickly we've changed it -- for both good and bad. This piece made it onto one of my favorite shows, Science Friday, and allowed me to go to arguably the most beautiful part of the state. Getting to have adventures like this is why I wanted to be a reporter in the first place."

Read the original story.
Tags
Open Spaces FishingScienceUniversity of Wyoming
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
See stories by Will Walkey
Related Content