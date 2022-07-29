© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Open Spaces

"Underdog" Cheney battles for re-election

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published July 29, 2022 at 4:02 PM MDT
Liz Cheney Portrait
David Hume Kennerly
/
Center for Creative Photography/University of Arizona
Congresswoman Liz Cheney

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has an uphill climb in her attempt to get re-elected. Her vote to impeach Donald Trump turned Wyoming Republican Leadership against her and many others in the state. The most recent polling has her 20 points behind top challenger Harriet Hageman who has Trump's endorsement. Cheney has received a lot of national attention recently with her work on the commission investigating what happened on January 6th, 2021, and Trump's role in trying to overturn the election. For several weeks the hearings were largely ignored in Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck asked her if that's changed.

Tags

Open Spaces politicsCongresswoman Liz CheneyElections
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
See stories by Bob Beck
Related Content