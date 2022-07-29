"Underdog" Cheney battles for re-election

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney has an uphill climb in her attempt to get re-elected. Her vote to impeach Donald Trump turned Wyoming Republican Leadership against her and many others in the state. The most recent polling has her 20 points behind top challenger Harriet Hageman who has Trump's endorsement. Cheney has received a lot of national attention recently with her work on the commission investigating what happened on January 6th, 2021, and Trump's role in trying to overturn the election. For several weeks the hearings were largely ignored in Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck asked her if that's changed.