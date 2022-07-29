© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Former Department of Education official looks to become State Superintendent

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published July 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM MDT
Megan Degenfelder
Ben Winckler Photography
/
Megan Degenfelder Campaign

A former chief policy officer for former State Superintendent Jillian Balow is hoping to win the Republican nomination for the job. Casper native Megan Degenfelder has also worked in the energy sector. She says her goal is to connect the education community with all stakeholders, from parents to business leaders. Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck begins the conversation by asking how education in Wyoming is doing.

People can learn more about Megan Degenfelder at her website.

Open Spaces politicsWyoming State Superintendent of Public InstructionElections
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
