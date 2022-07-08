U.S. House Candidate Harriet Hageman discusses issues ranging from energy to election security

Republican U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman is a Fort Laramie native who received both her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Wyoming. Her legal specialty is water and natural resources litigation. Her father, the late Jim Hageman, served over two decades in the Wyoming House of Representatives. She also decided to enter politics and ran for governor in a crowded race in 2018. While she considered running against Gov. Mark Gordon, overspending by congress during the pandemic convinced her that she should consider running for federal office instead. Hageman added that the battle between Rep. Liz Cheney and former President Donald Trump kept Cheney from properly representing the state, so Hageman decided to challenge her. She eventually got Trump’s endorsement. She spoke with Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck, who started by asking her to discuss the need to balance sensible climate regulations with the need to keep Wyoming’s key industries going.