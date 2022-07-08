© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Open Spaces

How poaching is addressed on and off of Native American reservations

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published July 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT
A Game and Fish officer and another federal officer crouch over a dead doe deer, taking samples.
Tom Koerner
/
USFWS
Federal Wildlife Officer and Wyoming Game and Fish Department Conservation Officer investigating a mule deer poaching incident on Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge. Federal Wildlife Officers frequently work with State Conservation Officers during their investigations of wildlife crimes.

Former Wyoming Public Radio reporter Savannah Maher has taken a look at a pair of cases that were considered poaching in Wyoming. They both had different outcomes. The recent story for High Country News is called "Who does the state of Wyoming consider a poacher?" She joined Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck to discuss the article, starting with the case of former tribal game warden Clayvin Herrera who faced charges after asserting a treaty right to hunt on unoccupied land in the Bighorn National Forest.

Tags

Open Spaces poachingTribal LawWyoming Game and Fish Department
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
See stories by Bob Beck
Related Content