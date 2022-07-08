How poaching is addressed on and off of Native American reservations

Former Wyoming Public Radio reporter Savannah Maher has taken a look at a pair of cases that were considered poaching in Wyoming. They both had different outcomes. The recent story for High Country News is called "Who does the state of Wyoming consider a poacher?" She joined Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck to discuss the article, starting with the case of former tribal game warden Clayvin Herrera who faced charges after asserting a treaty right to hunt on unoccupied land in the Bighorn National Forest.