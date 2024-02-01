Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

● What does accuracy mean to WPR?

Accuracy is hard work. It’s a well-honed science with journalistic standards and expectations that reporters aspire to with each and every story. It means that reporters check their biases at the door and talk to multiple sources on any issue. WPR takes care to show multiple sides of an issue and acknowledge the nuance and complexities of each story.

During an interview, reporters may ask the interviewee if this is what they mean or paraphrase an idea that they explained to make sure the reporter understands what the interviewee is sharing with us. When it comes to data, accuracy means triple checking numbers and linking to primary sources when possible.

Journalists quickly and transparently correct any mistakes.

● What does fairness mean to WPR?

Sometimes the fairest story is the one that people on both sides might find fault with. Fairness means giving every side their due no matter how challenging, no matter how uncomfortable, and letting their perspectives stand for public scrutiny.

There's an element of fairness that exists within one single story, but also can be traced through all of WPR’s coverage on a given topic.

WPR agrees with WBUR’s line on fairness, “What we report is edited for time, space and clarity. Those are realities, not excuses for error. When we quote, edit or otherwise report what people tell us, we aim to be faithful to their meaning, so our stories ring true to those we interview.”

● What does accountability mean to WPR?

Accountability means being available for criticism, being transparent about the process of journalism and correcting errors when reporters make them. This term also means exercising our First Amendment rights and duties to hold those in power accountable.

When mistakes are made – and they inevitably will be – WPR has a protocol for how to make corrections publicly with full transparency and a willingness to engage in honest conversation with the public about how to improve.

And, within WPR’s newsroom, it means checking each other and creating room for feedback so reporters can learn and have a culture rooted in a growth mindset. Accountability is humility, curiosity, and honesty.

WPR follows the Public Media Code of Integrity.

● How does WPR go about choosing stories?

WPR’s stories come from listening, asking, and making connections. They grow out of questions like “What matters to you?” and “What’s going on in your community that you wish people knew about?” A big part of WPR's coverage is returning to previous reporting and following up on how something has evolved over time.

While each reporter has their own personal process, WPR strives to pursue stories that are meaningful to Wyomingites. Stories are pitched to the managing editor to make sure the topic and coverage will be fair and relevant.

If you have a story idea, reach out!

● What does it mean for Wyoming Public Radio to be an NPR affiliate?

WPR shares content with NPR but WPR reporting is completely separate from NPR’s.

WPR has no control over nationally syndicated shows like Morning Edition and Here and Now. However, WPR does choose what airs during the local news breaks throughout the shows as well as on shows WPR produces, like Open Spaces.

WPR’s relationship with NPR is collaborative but very much independent. However, when Wyoming listeners have concerns about NPR reporting, WPR is happy to help connect them to NPR editors where they can voice their opinions.

For more information about the relationship, you can check out this story.

● Where is Wyoming Public Media (WPM) located?

WPM's headquarters are on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, yet reporters are located throughout the state, including places like Jackson, Cody, Pinedale and Cheyenne.

Engineers travel the state tending to radio towers, assuring that listeners of every sort, whether urban, rural or agrarian, can enjoy WPM news, music and podcasts.

Where is WPM located? Everywhere in Wyoming and beyond.