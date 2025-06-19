Teton Pass closure rescheduled for June 27 to June 30

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Teton Pass closure has been rescheduled from this weekend to next due to rainy weather and a predicted cold front over the weekend that led to scheduling conflicts.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), final paving will start at 6 p.m. on June 27. The road is now set to reopen the following Monday, June 30, at 6 a.m.

In a press release, WYDOT engineer Bob Hammond said recent rain has put them “behind schedule,” and to avoid a weekday closure, they decided to reschedule to ensure crews are ready to work around the clock.

Next weekend, those needing to get between eastern Idaho and Jackson will have to drive south around Teton Pass, through the Snake River Canyon. This schedule is also subject to change due to weather or other variables.