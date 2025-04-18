New chief, other firefighters, serve Vedauwoo area amid resignations

Several firefighters have collectively resigned from the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department (VVFD) in Albany County. The volunteers say they’re frustrated by the leadership of the county-level board that oversees their department and others, specifically, the recent firing of their unit chief.

They say they no longer feel supported by the fire district board that oversees their department.

"As dedicated volunteers who have always prioritized the safety and well-being of our community, we believe transparency, accountability, and mutual respect are essential to our mission," the departing firefighters wrote in a news release . "Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, we no longer feel supported or able to serve effectively in our roles."

The district board won’t comment on the recent personnel decisions. But it noted concerns about safety and professionalism in the volunteer department.

The board appointed one of the remaining firefighters as the unit’s interim chief during an emergency special meeting April 14.

"While there were firefighter resignations received, capable and qualified firefighters remain at VVFD, one of which is Temporary Interim Chief Bray," reads a statement posted to the district board’s official site . "The District did not shut down the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department or terminate any firefighters."

A different volunteer department, Central VFD, has been covering the Vedauwoo area since mid-February. The board said it will continue to do so while the new chief works to rebuild trust and "develop a plan that recruits qualified and dedicated firefighters" while ensuring "all members understand and follow District Policies."

