Following faculty outcry, UW launches shared governance committee

A new University of Wyoming (UW) committee aims to quell campus unrest among the faculty. It will bring together trustees, administrators, faculty, staff and students to recommend ways UW might do better at collaborative, transparent decision-making.

Earlier this month, UW abruptly fired a popular dean with hardly any explanation. Cameron Wright had served as the dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences since 2019.

His removal worried some of the university's donors, who paused their support. It also angered faculty, who felt an important decision was made under a "shroud of secrecy." They alleged Wright's removal was the latest in a long line of decisions made this way.

The Faculty Senate took a vote of no confidence in the leadership of UW Pres. Ed Seidel on April 7. The Board of Trustees decided the next morning to establish a new "shared governance" committee and announced its 11 members April 16.

The committee is tasked with developing better channels for communication between faculty, administration and other campus factions.

"This initiative responds to the concerns and calls to action articulated in Faculty Senate Resolution 488, which stressed the urgent need to reestablish trust, transparency, and collaboration between campus leadership and university constituents," states the document outlining the committee’s charge .

The committee is tasked with reviewing the university's existing shared governance expectations , then developing a framework for better implementing these expectations. The committee’s charge directs the members to:

"Examine the state of shared governance at the University and make recommendations for strengthening consultation. Recommend specific procedures and accountability measures that ensure broad-based input, timely communication, and reciprocal feedback in decision-making processes, especially for major strategic decisions and initiatives."

The committee is also tasked with "promoting a culture of mutual respect and trust" by identifying "practices that encourage open dialogue, protect against retaliation, and support faculty, staff, and student voices."

The 11-person committee is the following:



Scott Turpen, the interim provost

Peter Parolin, Honors College dean

Rob Godby, Department of Economics associate professor (Faculty Senate chair-elect)

Anne Alexander, assistant dean and senior lecturer in the College of Business (Faculty Senate)

Brad Rettler, associate professor in the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies (Faculty Senate)

Jesse Grosinger, business manager in the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences (Staff Senate president-elect)

Tai Baker, senior program manager in the Wyoming Institute for Disabilities, (Staff Senate)

Seth Holmquist, business manager in the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology (Staff Senate)

Kameron Murfitt, president of the Associated Students of UW (student government)

The members will report back to the trustees with recommendations in November.

Turpen announced in an email update on April 17 that the Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of physics professor Danny Dale to serve as Interim Dean of the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences.

"This decision follows a structured and transparent review process. After inviting letters of interest from eligible faculty, an ad hoc committee of CEPS representatives reviewed candidate materials and a college-wide survey was distributed, inviting all faculty, staff, and Advisory Board members to provide input," Turpen wrote. "Dr. Dale is well-positioned to continue to move the college forward during this important period of transition and I'm grateful he has stepped in to serve the university. Academic Affairs will remain actively engaged and supportive throughout this transition, and we will share additional information soon regarding the national search for a permanent dean."

