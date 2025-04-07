Former First Lady Sherri Geringer has died after an extended illness

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Former Wyoming First Lady Sherri Geringer died on April 5 after an extended illness, her son announced.

Geringer was born in 1945. She served as first lady during her husband, Jim Geringer’s, term as governor from 1995 to 2003.

According to a release shared by her son, Rob, Geringer was dedicated to volunteer work with many organizations like Raising Readers and the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne.

“Sherri left a lasting impact on all who knew her. Her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering strength touched the hearts of everyone she encountered. Whether through a kind word, a quiet gesture, or a moment of laughter, she had a way of making people feel seen and valued,” Rob wrote in the announcement. “Her legacy lives on in the lives she enriched, the love she shared, and the memories we carry forward.”

Memorial services will be held in Cheyenne and Wheatland. Details have not been released yet.

She is survived by her husband and five children. The family is asking to donate to charities rather than flowers. The family is also requesting short stories of the public’s fond memories of Sherri, which may be read during her memorial service. Please email MrsGWyoming@gmail.com.

