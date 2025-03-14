Longtime Wyoming Sen. Al Simpson has died at 93

Former U.S. Senator Al Simpson died on March 14, in Cody at the age of 93. Simpson grew up in that town before attending the University of Wyoming, where he got his bachelor’s degree in history in 1954 and his pre-law degree in 1958. At UW, he participated in the student senate and even served as president.

He started his political career by serving the Wyoming House of Representatives for 12 years, beginning in 1965. Then, in 1978, he was elected to the U.S. Senate. During his 18 years as a Wyoming senator, he served as minority and majority whip. He retired in 1997. But even after his retirement, he stayed active in Wyoming.

“Al Simpson was an amazing friend, an incredible statesman, a thoughtful courageous politician, and a wonderful human being who brought humor, wisdom, and razor-sharp insight to any situation. Wyoming has lost a true light,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press release mourning Simpson's passing. “Al embodied the best of Wyoming – what America used to be. Throughout his life, Al was an independent thinker who wasn’t afraid to reach across the aisle (or, as Al would say, 'grab folks in the pew behind him by the short hairs') and work collaboratively to solve problems. He was never afraid to say what was on his mind, but he believed to his core that humor mixed with civility was best in politics and in life.”

On Friday morning, Gordon ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be lowered immediately to half-staff. They will remain lowered until sundown at the day of Simpson’s interment.

One of Simpson’s cherished projects was the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation. He often told the story of meeting former Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta as Boy Scouts at Heart Mountain in 1943. Mineta and his family had been held at the Japanese internment camp during World War II. The two men remained friends until Mineta’s death in 2022.

“Al has always been a mentor, supporter and inspiration to me throughout my tenure at the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation,” said Heart Mountain Board Chair Shirley Ann Higuchi. “His constant support, advice and encouragement inspired me to take Heart Mountain to the highest possible level.”

