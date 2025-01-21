Housing bills would make building easier and petitions more difficult

Wyoming is severely short on houses . Most advocates, lobbyists and lawmakers agree that legislation is needed to reverse the crisis .

This legislative session, they could get the first of that legislation.

One bill [HB0068] would let cities and towns finance infrastructure upgrades by borrowing from their future tax revenue.

One [HB0088] would reduce stairwell requirements for new apartment buildings, potentially bringing down construction costs.

Another [HB0067] invests $60 million in development authority bonds. These bonds would support loans to veterans and first-time homebuyers, at a special rate below the current mortgage rate.

Yet another bill [SF0040] reforms the state's protest petition, which is the mechanism that allows nearby landowners to halt a project on land adjacent to their property.

During a recent committee hearing, Sen. Ogden Driskell (R-Devils Tower) said he might be tempted to fight such developments near his own home. But he weighed that impulse against the need for housing in his community and said that need “trumps” any interest he might have had in blocking a housing development.

The bill in question raises the threshold for halting a development. If it passes, 50% of the owners of adjoining land would need to agree to the petition in order to stop a housing development.

The bill is overwhelmingly popular with builders, businesses, cities, housing advocates and libertarian groups. It passed unanimously in committee Jan. 17 and passed in the House Jan. 21 with a vote of 29-0, with two members excused. It will now head to the Senate for further consideration.

The other housing bills are awaiting introduction in their chambers of origin.

