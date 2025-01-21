© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Housing bills would make building easier and petitions more difficult

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:34 AM MST
A report card with 10 sequential bubbles with the first five — labeled “Filed,” “Committee,” “Senate Floor,” “Second Reading,” and “Third Reading” — colored green. The remaining five — labeled “Committee,” “House Floor,” “Second Reading,” “Third Reading,” and “Signed by governor” are blank. Text at the top reads “Senate File 40: Zoning protest petition - amendments.”
Jeff Victor
/
The Laramie Reporter
A report card showing Senate File 40's journey through the Wyoming Legislature. The bill has passed in the Senate and will now head to the House for further consideration.

Wyoming is severely short on houses. Most advocates, lobbyists and lawmakers agree that legislation is needed to reverse the crisis.

This legislative session, they could get the first of that legislation.

One bill [HB0068] would let cities and towns finance infrastructure upgrades by borrowing from their future tax revenue.

One [HB0088] would reduce stairwell requirements for new apartment buildings, potentially bringing down construction costs.

Another [HB0067] invests $60 million in development authority bonds. These bonds would support loans to veterans and first-time homebuyers, at a special rate below the current mortgage rate.

Yet another bill [SF0040] reforms the state's protest petition, which is the mechanism that allows nearby landowners to halt a project on land adjacent to their property.

During a recent committee hearing, Sen. Ogden Driskell (R-Devils Tower) said he might be tempted to fight such developments near his own home. But he weighed that impulse against the need for housing in his community and said that need “trumps” any interest he might have had in blocking a housing development.

The bill in question raises the threshold for halting a development. If it passes, 50% of the owners of adjoining land would need to agree to the petition in order to stop a housing development.

The bill is overwhelmingly popular with builders, businesses, cities, housing advocates and libertarian groups. It passed unanimously in committee Jan. 17 and passed in the House Jan. 21 with a vote of 29-0, with two members excused. It will now head to the Senate for further consideration.

The other housing bills are awaiting introduction in their chambers of origin.
Tags
News Wyoming State Legislatureaffordable housingWyoming Community Development Authorityhousing assistance
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content