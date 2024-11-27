UW eyes part-time, nontraditional students to reverse declining enrollment

UW is down 100 students this semester compared to last fall . That's despite an expensive recruitment campaign last year that got more young people to apply.

Now recruiters are looking at how to get prospective students through what they call "the funnel" — from applying, to being admitted, to actually enrolling.

UW’s enrollment chief Kyle Moore told the university's Board of Trustees Thursday they'd look at other schools with more successful funnels.

"We very much support the idea of not trying to reinvent the wheel, but look at where the wheel is working really well, and then copying from good colleagues across the country," he said.

University of Wyoming A slide from the Nov. 22 enrollment presentation to the UW Board of Trustees showing the "funnel" that starts with every prospective student interested in learning more about the University of Wyoming to those who actually end up enrolling and attending.

For UW, this could mean getting prospective students more information sooner and using faculty for more directed recruitment efforts. Recruiters hope to offset falling or steady on-campus enrollment with expanded online offerings — and by recruiting more part-time and nontraditional students.

Moore said some areas have been hit harder than others.

University of Wyoming A slide from the Nov. 22 enrollment presentation to the UW Board of Trustees showing UW's out-of-state enrollment decline since 2020 is driven by Colorado students.

For example, even as the university raised tuition costs for out-of-state students, those enrollments stayed relatively stable — except for out-of-state students from northern Colorado, a demographic that's decreasing.

"What they say is: 'We would love to come to UW, but that out-of-state tuition is a challenge for us,'" Moore said.

Recruiters will return to the trustees at a future meeting with a plan to target northern Colorado students with financial incentives. The trustees will have to approve any such tuition reduction before it can be implemented.

