UW eyes part-time, nontraditional students to reverse declining enrollment

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published November 27, 2024 at 8:32 AM MST
A powerpoint slide in brown and gold shows a map of the United States, with Wyoming in brown, Colorado in bright gold, and every other state a pale yellow. Header reads: The UW Board and Future Enrollment: Recognizing the nuances in out-of-state recruitment.
University of Wyoming
A slide from the Nov. 22 enrollment presentation before the UW Board of Trustees, showing Colorado is the university's No. 1 source for out-of-state students.

UW is down 100 students this semester compared to last fall. That's despite an expensive recruitment campaign last year that got more young people to apply.

Now recruiters are looking at how to get prospective students through what they call "the funnel" — from applying, to being admitted, to actually enrolling.

UW’s enrollment chief Kyle Moore told the university's Board of Trustees Thursday they'd look at other schools with more successful funnels.

"We very much support the idea of not trying to reinvent the wheel, but look at where the wheel is working really well, and then copying from good colleagues across the country," he said.

A Powerpoint slide labelled "Getting Students Through the Funnel" shows an inverted pyramid, starting at the wider top with "Prospects" moving down through "Inquiries," "Applications," "Admits," "Confirms," and reaching "Enrolled UW Student!" at the narrow bottom tip of the pyramid.
University of Wyoming
A slide from the Nov. 22 enrollment presentation to the UW Board of Trustees showing the "funnel" that starts with every prospective student interested in learning more about the University of Wyoming to those who actually end up enrolling and attending.

For UW, this could mean getting prospective students more information sooner and using faculty for more directed recruitment efforts. Recruiters hope to offset falling or steady on-campus enrollment with expanded online offerings — and by recruiting more part-time and nontraditional students.

Moore said some areas have been hit harder than others.

A Powerpoint slide shows a graph with diverging, declining lines from Fall 2019 to Fall 2024. The top line, in gold, falls from 2019 to 2020 then stays steady. This line is labeled "First-year, non-resident enrolled." The bottom line, in brown, falls from 2019 to 2020 precipitously then keeps falling more gradually to its lowest point in Fall 2024. This brown line is labelled "First-year Colorado enrolled."
University of Wyoming
A slide from the Nov. 22 enrollment presentation to the UW Board of Trustees showing UW's out-of-state enrollment decline since 2020 is driven by Colorado students.

For example, even as the university raised tuition costs for out-of-state students, those enrollments stayed relatively stable — except for out-of-state students from northern Colorado, a demographic that's decreasing.

"What they say is: 'We would love to come to UW, but that out-of-state tuition is a challenge for us,'" Moore said.

Recruiters will return to the trustees at a future meeting with a plan to target northern Colorado students with financial incentives. The trustees will have to approve any such tuition reduction before it can be implemented.
University of Wyoming Enrollment recruitment college campus
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
Jeff Victor

