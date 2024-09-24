© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Livestock Board moving to digital health certificates

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published September 24, 2024 at 3:54 PM MDT
Brown dairy calves try to balance as they sway with the momentum of interstate travel.
Courtesy the Animal Welfare Institute
A group of calves crammed together in a travel trailer as they make a grueling 19-hour trip from Minnesota to New Mexico.

The Wyoming Livestock Board is encouraging veterinarians to use digital health certificates as part of efforts to help contain future disease outbreaks and ensure a safe food supply.

When ranchers move cattle across state lines, they must show documentation that their herd has been screened by a veterinarian for potential disease.

Wyoming State Veterinarian Hallie Hasel said at the end of the year, the Wyoming Livestock Board will no longer provide paper digital certificates of veterinary inspection, though ones that were previously printed will still be accepted. She said changing to electronic records will help the state issue testing requirements and quarantines faster.

“ Of course, right now, the disease that everybody hears a lot about is highly pathogenic avian influenza. So that's something that we're watching very closely, especially the movement of dairy cattle,” she said.

The first case of bird flu in a dairy herd in Wyoming was reported in June.

Hasel said the shift to digital health records for vet inspections will bring Wyoming up to speed with how neighboring states are tracking animal movement.

The Wyoming Livestock Board is partnering with GlobalVetLink to sponsor digital Certificates of Veterinary Inspection for veterinarians. The two entities will host an informational webinar for veterinarians on the digital transition at 5 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Tags
News Livestock Boardbird fluranching
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
