Citizen group asks Wyoming Supreme Court to weigh in on proposed LDS temple in Cody

A group of Cody residents want the Wyoming Supreme Court to weigh in on a proposed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple.

The Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods Group is appealing two district court decisions in the hope of blocking the church from building a 101-foot-tall temple at the proposed location near the town’s golf course.

The group is appealing an Aug. 26 order that said an initial vote from planning and zoning officials last June constituted final approval and that modifications sought afterwards were not valid. The order also stated that the neighborhood group filed its petitions too late, which POCN disputes.

“POCN is concerned that the District Court’s decision misreads the appellate record and incorrectly decides the entire case on a misapplication of appellate procedure. The Court unexplainably never analyzed, discussed, or decided several substantive controlling issues on review. POCN is also concerned that the District Court’s analysis effectively denied the public meaningful participation in the City Planning and Zoning process of this controversial zoning application,” the group wrote in a Facebook post .

Terry Skinner with the neighborhood group said the second part of the appeal would add to the record emails, text messages and audio recordings that the group obtained through public records requests. The group’s previous request to include these was denied.

“We’ve been very consistent and adamant that we’re not against the LDS religion, never have stated that ever. It’s always been about the location. This is the wrong location for the temple,” he said.

In a statement emailed to WPM, Sam Penrod, media relations manager with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, wrote, “preliminary construction work is now underway on the property and a ceremonial groundbreaking service will be scheduled in the future.”