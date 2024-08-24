Court dismisses Delta-8 lawsuit, preserving the ban that outlaws it

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to keep Delta-8 legal , bolstering a new law that outlawed the product this summer.

Delta-8 is similar to marijuana and is derived from the same plant, and for about five years, it was legal in Wyoming. Lawmakers outlawed marijuana substitutes during the 2024 General Session of the Wyoming Legislature with this year's Senate File 32 .

Businesses that had been growing and selling hemp products like Delta-8 launched a federal lawsuit seeking to halt the new law and keep their wares legal.

But this month, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the same suit cannot be brought again.

The hemp coalition had argued Wyoming doesn't have a right to ban a product legalized by the U.S. Congress. But the defendants argued, and the court agreed , that the state does have that right.

The coalition intends to appeal the decision.