© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Nonprofit receives grant to continue restoring root cellar at Japanese American incarceration site

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published July 18, 2024 at 1:49 PM MDT
A truck driving out of a root cellar used to store produce at an a Japanese-American incarcaration site
The National Archives
"Truck coming out of the Heart Mountain root cellar, 1943.

The National Park Service awarded the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation a $851,826 grant to continue restoring a root cellar built by Japanese-American incarcerees to store produce they grew during World War II.

Cally Steussy is the Director of Interpretation and Preservation with the nonprofit that operates a museum and interpretive center at the former confinement site near Cody.

Steussy said last summer a ramp leading up to the cellar was installed. The grant funding will help stabilize the interior of the 300 foot long structure, eventually allowing the installation of an emergency exit.

“Then the cellar is going to be safe enough for us to start talking about actually, regularly, bringing people down there to actually see because up until now, it wasn’t safe to take people down there; there wasn’t enough space,” she said.

In the future, the nonprofit plans to give tours inside the cellar and install exhibits that share the history of the food program that fed nearly 14,000 people formerly incarcerated at Heart Mountain between 1942 and 1945.
Tags
News Heart Mountain Wyoming FoundationNational Park ServiceWorld War II
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content