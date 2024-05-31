Beartooth Highway leading to Yellowstone to open this weekend

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

After some delays, a scenic highway that leads to Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance will open on June 1, weather permitting.

The Beartooth Highway was scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, but crews are still clearing about six feet of snow that came with recent winter storms.

The highway that crests at an elevation of 10,000 feet atop the Beartooth Plateau connects the towns of Red Lodge to Cooke City, Montana before heading into Yellowstone.

Park officials recommend visitors have flexible travel plans and check the park’s website, or the websites for Wyoming and Montana’s Departments of Transportation, for road updates.