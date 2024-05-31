© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Beartooth Highway leading to Yellowstone to open this weekend

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:46 PM MDT
Photo of snow covering the road on the Beartooth Highway
NPS / Pat Krause
Crews plow through six feet of snow on the Beartooth Highway from a recent storm.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

After some delays, a scenic highway that leads to Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance will open on June 1, weather permitting.

The Beartooth Highway was scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, but crews are still clearing about six feet of snow that came with recent winter storms.

The highway that crests at an elevation of 10,000 feet atop the Beartooth Plateau connects the towns of Red Lodge to Cooke City, Montana before heading into Yellowstone.

Park officials recommend visitors have flexible travel plans and check the park’s website, or the websites for Wyoming and Montana’s Departments of Transportation, for road updates.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
