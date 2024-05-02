Yellowstone’s East Entrance scheduled to open Friday, weather permitting

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Weather permitting, Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance near Cody is anticipated to open on Friday, May 3, with motor vehicle access to Lake Village.

With winter weather in the forecast, visitors are advised to check the park’s road website for possible opening delays and temporary closures before making their trip.

The park still has winter driving conditions. Snow may be on the road in some places.

Services in the park, like general stores and some gas stations, are limited this time of year.

The North and West Entrances to Old Faithful are open. The South Entrance near Jackson is scheduled to open on May 10.