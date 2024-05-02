© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Yellowstone’s East Entrance scheduled to open Friday, weather permitting

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:49 PM MDT

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Weather permitting, Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance near Cody is anticipated to open on Friday, May 3, with motor vehicle access to Lake Village.

With winter weather in the forecast, visitors are advised to check the park’s road website for possible opening delays and temporary closures before making their trip.

The park still has winter driving conditions. Snow may be on the road in some places.

Services in the park, like general stores and some gas stations, are limited this time of year.

The North and West Entrances to Old Faithful are open. The South Entrance near Jackson is scheduled to open on May 10.
Tags
News Yellowstone National ParkCodytourism
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz
Related Content