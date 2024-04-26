© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Stan Lee based Comic-Con to be hosted at University of Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published April 26, 2024 at 4:46 PM MDT
Stan Lee and Spiderman
American Heritage Center
Stan Lee has a stare-down with his character creation, Spiderman

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The American Heritage Center (AHC) in Laramie will be opening their Stan Lee exhibit on May 1st. The exhibit will feature personal works from Lee as well as a number of records, films and draft comic strips sent to the center by Lee.

In a separate but related upcoming event, the University of Wyoming (UW) will host a Stan-Lee based Comic Con called Supercon. Planned for Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, the event will take place at the UW Conference Center.

Event organizer Scott Kinney said he worked with UW to schedule the event while the AHC exhibit is ongoing.

The Super-con will feature guest artists and media guests associated with some of Lee's film and television creations. Dealers will also be at the event selling comic books, collectible figures, trading cards, video games and artwork. While more guests will be announced closer to the event, the first day of the event will feature Marvel Comics Artist Alex Saviuk.
News
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger