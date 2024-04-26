Stan Lee based Comic-Con to be hosted at University of Wyoming

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The American Heritage Center (AHC) in Laramie will be opening their Stan Lee exhibit on May 1st. The exhibit will feature personal works from Lee as well as a number of records, films and draft comic strips sent to the center by Lee.

In a separate but related upcoming event, the University of Wyoming (UW) will host a Stan-Lee based Comic Con called Supercon. Planned for Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, the event will take place at the UW Conference Center.

Event organizer Scott Kinney said he worked with UW to schedule the event while the AHC exhibit is ongoing.

The Super-con will feature guest artists and media guests associated with some of Lee's film and television creations. Dealers will also be at the event selling comic books, collectible figures, trading cards, video games and artwork. While more guests will be announced closer to the event, the first day of the event will feature Marvel Comics Artist Alex Saviuk.