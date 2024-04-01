In Wyoming, overdose deaths rise while suicide deaths remain high

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 was not listed as a leading cause of death for Wyoming residents. But that good news underscores just how little has changed when it comes to other causes, such as suicides and overdoses, or so-called "deaths of despair."

In 2023, there were 120 overdose deaths recorded among Wyoming residents — the highest number the state has seen in at least a decade, and twice as many as in 2017. Department of Health Spokesperson Kim Deti shared data showing that Wyoming has averaged 92 overdose deaths per year since 2014.

"Our numbers can change significantly from year to year, and that doesn't necessarily indicate a trend," Deti said. "But we have had a number of years with some steady increases in our overdose deaths."

Suicide deaths also remain both prevalent and steady.

For the past decade, Wyoming has averaged 157 suicides per year. And in 2023, Wyoming saw exactly that many.

Wyoming has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Nationally, men are four times more likely to die by suicide. Deti said in Wyoming, however, men are 5.5 times more likely.

"(About) 85 percent of our suicide deaths among Wyoming residents are among males," Deti said. "That's really a high percentage."

The overwhelming majority, more than 70 percent of suicides deaths, involved firearms. Wyoming has one of the nation's highest rates of gun ownership.

Across the country, suicides involving firearms continue to rise.