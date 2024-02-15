24-hour standoff in Sheridan ends with both suspect and police sergeant dead

On Tuesday morning, Sergeant Nevada Krinkee with the Sheridan Police Department was shot while attempting to serve a trespass warning to a male suspect at the intersection of 5th Street and Val Vista Street in Sheridan. Sergeant Krinkee was transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, identified by Cowboy State Daily as William Lowery, age 46, fled the scene in a truck to a house on 6th and North Sheridan Avenue, where local law enforcement determined he was barricaded. After setting up a perimeter around the house, law enforcement, negotiation teams and Special Response Teams entered a standoff with Lowery that lasted more than 24 hours.

Yesterday evening, the Sheridan Police Department used an excavator to remove the roof from the house that the suspect had barricaded himself in. Lowery shot at the excavator and then fled the house. He was shot and killed on the scene by Law enforcement.

According to a statement released by the Sheridan City Clerk, the Division of Criminal Investigation will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

“Because this is an on-going and open investigation, the names of the involved parties will not be released by DCI at this time. We do not anticipate releasing additional information until the investigation is complete and a prosecutorial decision has been made. Any witnesses to the incident are encouraged to contact DCI at 307-777-7181” the statement read.

Governor Mark Gordan has ordered U.S. and Wyoming flags to be lowered to half-staff at the Capitol following the death of Sergeant Krinkee until sunset on the day of his interment. Krinkee served with the Sheridan Police Department since 2017.