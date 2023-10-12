Former Campbell County Library Director suing Bennets and Library

Terri Lesley, the former Campbell County Library Director, is suing the Campbell County Library System and members of the Bennet family. This comes two months after she was fired with no explanation.

Lesley is arguing discrimination from her former employer and defamation regarding members of the Bennet family. While her case against her former employer will have to be reviewed by the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission before going to court, her case against the Bennet family is expected to take place sooner.

Lesley is also suing the Bennet’s for civil conspiracy and conspiracy to deprive her of her constitutional rights. This refers to an incident in 2021 when members of the Bennet family requested the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office pursue claims that certain books in the library violated child-sex laws.

Lesley had been a part of the library system for 22 years. Her position will be filled by John Jackson, formerly the director of the Foley Public Library in Foley, Alabama. He is expected to start in early November.