© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A place where stories, music, culture, & people all come together. Wyoming Public Media — donate today.
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Former Campbell County Library Director suing Bennets and Library

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published October 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM MDT
Campbell County Library Board meeting attendees line up to give their opinions on the American Library Association. Those supportive of the library and the ALA outnumbered those who voiced criticism of it. The board voted to disallow any public funds from going towards staff membership in the organization, claiming it's politically motivated and aims to sexualize and indoctrinate youth on such issues such as sex education and LGBTQ issues.
Hugh Cook
/
Wyoming Public Media
2022 Campbell County Library Board meeting attendees line up to give their opinions on the American Library Association. Those supportive of the library and the ALA outnumbered those who voiced criticism of it. The board voted to disallow any public funds from going towards staff membership in the organization, claiming it's politically motivated and aims to sexualize and indoctrinate youth on such issues such as sex education and LGBTQ issues.

Terri Lesley, the former Campbell County Library Director, is suing the Campbell County Library System and members of the Bennet family. This comes two months after she was fired with no explanation.

Lesley is arguing discrimination from her former employer and defamation regarding members of the Bennet family. While her case against her former employer will have to be reviewed by the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission before going to court, her case against the Bennet family is expected to take place sooner.

Lesley is also suing the Bennet’s for civil conspiracy and conspiracy to deprive her of her constitutional rights. This refers to an incident in 2021 when members of the Bennet family requested the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office pursue claims that certain books in the library violated child-sex laws.

Lesley had been a part of the library system for 22 years. Her position will be filled by John Jackson, formerly the director of the Foley Public Library in Foley, Alabama. He is expected to start in early November.

Tags
News LGBTQlibraryCampbell County
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger
Related Content