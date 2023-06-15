UW launches Laramie tourism course to certify ‘destination experts’

The Laramie Certified Destination Expert program is a 4 to 6 hour online course that teaches students about the Laramie area, its history and attractions, as well as general principles of hospitality.

The course is specifically designed for Laramie's frontline tourism workers — hotel desk staff, museum staff, restaurant workers and others who interact with visitors. Visit Laramie Executive Director Scott Larson said the goal is to create a better first impression for visitors.

"I think that's such a crucial touch point," he said. "When we think about the visitor experience and travelers who may be coming here for the first time, having that great first impression goes a really, really long way in how they experience the rest of the destination, how they talk about it after they leave."

Larson said the course covers everything from outdoor recreation to sports and education.

"You'll have a better understanding of things to do in the area, the history of the area, different arts and cultural attractions, and things like that, to really improve that frontline visitor experience," he said.

The self-paced online course costs $15, and registration is now open. Those who finish the course can pick up a certificate and pin from the visitor center. Similar programs exist for Cheyenne and Casper.