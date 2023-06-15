© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
News

UW launches Laramie tourism course to certify ‘destination experts’

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published June 15, 2023 at 9:17 AM MDT
Wide shot of Vedauwoo showing off its unique rock textures.
Fredlyfish4
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Vedauwoo are in the nearby Medicine-Bow Routt National Forest is a draw for visitors to Laramie.

The Laramie Certified Destination Expert program is a 4 to 6 hour online course that teaches students about the Laramie area, its history and attractions, as well as general principles of hospitality.

The course is specifically designed for Laramie's frontline tourism workers — hotel desk staff, museum staff, restaurant workers and others who interact with visitors. Visit Laramie Executive Director Scott Larson said the goal is to create a better first impression for visitors.

"I think that's such a crucial touch point," he said. "When we think about the visitor experience and travelers who may be coming here for the first time, having that great first impression goes a really, really long way in how they experience the rest of the destination, how they talk about it after they leave."

Larson said the course covers everything from outdoor recreation to sports and education.

"You'll have a better understanding of things to do in the area, the history of the area, different arts and cultural attractions, and things like that, to really improve that frontline visitor experience," he said.

The self-paced online course costs $15, and registration is now open. Those who finish the course can pick up a certificate and pin from the visitor center. Similar programs exist for Cheyenne and Casper.

Tags
News VedauwooUniversity of WyomingVisit LaramieWyoming Tourism
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Please consider making a donation. Help us meet our goal of 500 new members. DONATE
Related Content