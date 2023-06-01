Trial starts for the woman who is accused of setting a Casper clinic on fire

Twenty-two-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green will appear in court Friday morning. A grand jury charged her for setting Wellspring Health Access in Casper on fire last May. The attack delayed the clinic’s opening from June 2022 to April of this year.

Julie Burkhart is the Founder of the clinic, which provides surgical and medical abortions.

“I'm just glad that things are able to move through the justice system,” Burkhart said. “And we want not only safety and security for ourselves, but safety and security for all citizens.”

Burkhart said the rebuild cost more than the initial build of the facility, coming down to about $290,000. Besides the financial cost, she said the arson had an emotional cost as well.

“There was a fair amount of trauma. There were things that we had to talk about in the months after the fire because people have not had to deal with this,” she said.

If found guilty, Green could have to pay up to $250,000 and may face up to 20 years in prison. Court documents say the trial in Cheyenne may last up to five days.

Abortion is still legal in the state but a near total ban is being challenged in courts. In addition, a law that will ban medication abortions is set to become law on July 1.