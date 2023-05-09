Carbon County rancher renders humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine

During a November seminar at the University of Wyoming (UW), a Laramie pediatrician talked about his recent exploits in Ukraine . Encampment rancher Adam Kathrein was in attendance that day.

"It just hit me like a ton of bricks that I really need to do something," he said. "I just felt that calling to go and a pull to do it."

Kathrein works out of southern Carbon County and serves as a livestock inspector for the state, but he has always been interested in travel.

"My traveling desires have evolved over the years to where I want to travel with a purpose and do something purposeful and meaningful," he said.

Ukraine had a particular draw for Kathrein, who has previously traveled extensively throughout Eastern Europe. Kathrein was even in Russia when it moved to conquer Crimea in 2014. At the time, he was consulting on a large livestock project.

"Some of the guys who were working on the farm were gone for about two or three weeks and when they came back, we were kind of joking about, 'Oh were you one of the little green men?' and they were like, 'We don't talk about this,' and they were very serious," Kathrein said. "So they were part of it."

Dr. Kent Kleppinger's November seminar at UW got Kathrein thinking about a return to the region.

Courtesy of Adam Kathrein Encampment rancher Adam Kathrein poses for a photo in front of a famous watermelon sculpture in Kherson, Ukraine. Watermelons are major export of Kherson, an area of Ukraine that has seen intense fighting during Russia's invasion.

So he booked connecting flights in February to Warsaw, Poland and got himself into Ukraine. He brought a few suitcases with donated supplies from people in the Mountain West. (Shipping supplies into the region is unreliable at best, so manually delivering supplies has been a common tactic for those in the U.S. seeking to help out the Ukrainians.)

Once there, Kathrein worked as a body on the ground, moving boxes — of medical supplies, food, hygiene kits or other international donations. He also got to travel to different parts of the country and meet with medical professionals and government officials, who showed him how they were getting on.

Kathrein spent two weeks in the warzone. He was helping out in Kryvyi Rih and nearby areas recently liberated by Ukrainian forces. The war had clearly taken its toll.

"So these villages are without food, without water, and without electricity," Kathrein said. "There are landmines in their gardens and in the fields around the village."

But Kathrein said despite these difficulties, everyday life goes on there. City workers fill potholes left by rockets; citizens go to work. It was inspiring, and Kathrein said it was difficult to readjust to life in Wyoming, where resources like grocery stores are taken for granted. The experience was "amazing" and eye-opening, he said.

"I don't know how a Wyoming rancher ends up there, but I did," Kathrein said.