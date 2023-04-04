Laramie International Flavor Fest is back, highlighting 40 global cultures

Throughout this week, Laramie residents will have the opportunity to try foods and experience culture from more than 40 countries around the globe.

More than 20 Laramie restaurants will have specials this week inspired by global cuisines. Downtown, Night Heron will feature Laotian chicken noodle soup and papaya salad. Sweet Melissa's Vegetarian Cafe will serve up plant-based versions of traditional Korean dishes. It's all part of Laramie's second annual International Flavor Festival.

Laramie Main Street Volunteer Deborah Ross, who helped organize the festival, said there's more diversity in Laramie than one might expect — thanks in no small part to the University of Wyoming.

"It's a unique experience since we’re a university town, but it's a nice way to bring the university and the downtown together," said Ross.

Ross said the International Flavor Fest was a "labor of love." She and fellow volunteer Ali Grossman dreamed up the event in 2019, but had to put the idea on hold as COVID-19 slowed life down and made large in-person events unworkable. In 2022, they were able to host their first year. This year, the citywide event has grown.

Ross said there are also various non-food-related cultural events.

"We have something happening almost every night, sometimes a couple of things," she said.