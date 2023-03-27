© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
News
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Mountain West ski resorts extend their seasons amid record winter

Wyoming Public Radio | By Will Walkey
Published March 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM MDT
Ski Utah

News brief: 

Several ski areas in the Mountain West have extended their seasons by a week or two as skiers and snowboarders relish in an epic powder year.

It’s still March, and some resorts have already set all-time snowfall records. In Utah, the Alta and Brighton ski areas have both surpassed 750 inches for the season.

“[It’s] the earliest this has happened that we're aware of since we started recording snow here in Utah in the 1940s,” said Ski Utah's Alison Palmintere. “It's definitely good news from an economic standpoint.”

Deer Valley extended its season beyond its planned closing day, as did Park City and Snowbasin.

In Colorado, several ski areas – including Arapahoe Basin, Copper, Monarch and Steamboat – have also announced extensions.

“Across the state, it's been a fantastic snow year,” said Sarah Beatty with Colorado Ski Country USA. “It just feels to the resorts kind of celebratory. Skiers and riders are also like, ‘Yes, let's get out there.’”

She said the big snow year is very welcomed after a couple of dry seasons and a year cut short by the pandemic. How resorts decide what terrain stays open will depend on conditions and how many seasonal staff members can stick around to keep operations going.

Elsewhere in the Mountain West, Tamarack in Idaho and Ski Sante Fe in New Mexico will also go another week or so, and some Lake Tahoe-area resorts have said they’ll remain open into May or beyond.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
