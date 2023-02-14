© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
News

Wyoming "shield law" bill dies without a reading

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published February 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST
wyoming_capital.jpg
The State of Wyoming
The Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne. A shield law for Wyoming journalists advanced out of committee during the Wyoming Legislature's 2023 General Session but died without a reading on the House floor.

Wyoming will remain one of just two states without a shield law. A bill aiming to give Wyoming just such a law died last week, alongside dozens of other House bills that missed the deadline to be heard.

In states with a shield law, a journalist's news gathering materials — notes, interviews, recordings — are considered privileged. That means a court can't force the reporter to reveal their anonymous sources.

But Wyoming doesn’t have a shield law, so if a journalist refuses to reveal their sources to a court, that court could hold them in contempt and throw them in jail.

House Bill 91 would have changed that and given Wyoming a shield law. The bill passed out of committee with an 8-1 vote. But it was never introduced on the House floor, and now it's missed the deadline to do so.

This is the second time a proposed shield law has been knocked down. In 2021, a similar bill made it all the way through the House but died in a Senate committee.

Tags
News Wyoming State LegislatureWyoming Legislatureminerals committeenewspaperJournalism
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Related Content