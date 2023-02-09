Despite passing committee, Medicaid expansion dies without a reading on House floor

A bill seeking to expand Medicaid in Wyoming has died again, repeating what has become an annual event in recent years. This year's bill didn't even get a reading in the House of Representatives despite growing support in the state.

Medicaid expansion enjoys majority support in Wyoming . Supporters and researchers say it will help at least 19,000 uninsured Wyomingites get coverage . And in recent years, more and more lawmakers are warming to the idea .

During a committee meeting this year, Republican Rep. Steve Harshman (R-Casper) explained his change of heart.

"I've just learned so much and as I've learned more — it's the right thing to do for the people," he said. "And I think the people of Wyoming who have been opposed to it have come around. I think you've even seen that nationally."

Harshman helped advance the bill out of committee . But that's as far as it went.

House Majority Leader Chip Neiman (R- Hulett) is setting the schedule for the House of Representatives this year . Neiman never brought the Medicaid expansion bill to the floor, so it died uneventfully on Mon. Feb. 5, when it missed a key deadline.

Popular support for Medicaid expansion has been growing in Wyoming. But each year, it faces new legislative difficulties. Two years ago, a Medicaid expansion bill passed in the House only to die in a Senate committee . Last year, a Medicaid expansion bill failed to be introduced , and an attempt to slip expansion into the state budget also failed .

Advocates say they'll keep fighting for expansion.