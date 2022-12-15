© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
News

Governor Gordon answers Wyoming AARP members’ questions during a tele-town hall

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM MST
AARP is an interest group focused on people 50 and over. During a tele-town hall, AARP Wyoming members asked Governor Mark Gordon why the state didn’t buy some 3,500 acres of the Marton Ranch along the North Platte River near Casper. Gordon said the ranch owners didn’t offer it to the state for sale, just to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). But he wanted to make sure the land would get the same consideration it would if it were bought by the state because it includes a blue ribbon fishery.

That’s why he put his foot down regarding environmental considerations in the BLM’s purchase of the land in Natrona County.

“The Bureau of Land Management did not adequately consult with the Game and Gish and didn't understand, in fact, that the spawning grounds would be subject to a lot more traffic and would in some ways, harm the fish,” said Gordon. “So what we did is we raised the issue with the BLM a little bit forcefully.”

The purchase of the land by the BLM is currently paused.

Gordon also told Wyoming members that keeping seniors at home is his priority.

“That is really one of the best things we can do. It's good for the people that are in their home. And it's actually good for the state to be able to do that,” Gordon said. “So I've supported full state funding for Wyoming home services this year.”

In the past couple of years, nursing homes have felt financially strained and faced staff shortages. Gordon said keeping seniors at home could help lighten those strains on nursing home facilities. He is also asking state policymakers to increase the amount of money for nursing home Medicaid reimbursement.

Gordon also answered questions from the organization's members regarding property taxes and inflation.

Kamila Kudelska
Kamila Kudelska
