In Wyoming's expensive primaries, even some local races spent big

Running for office is more expensive than ever, and candidates at every level are raising more money to keep up.

When Harriet Hageman defeated Liz Cheney in the Republican primary, the two candidates set a record for the costliest U.S. House race in Wyoming history. As WyoFile reported earlier this month, primary contests for state house and state senate seats also broke records .

Nearly $2 million was spent across Wyoming by lawmakers fighting to keep their seats or candidates hoping to take those seats. The contest for Senate District 29, which is in Natrona County, cost each candidate more than $50,000 dollars.

But even local races have inspired large donations and spending.

In Albany County, five candidates for sheriff across the two primaries spent a collective $65,000 during the primary . One candidate running for Sheriff, Republican Rafael Delgadillo, spent $35,000 of his own money. He lost the primary to a candidate who raised a total of $15,000.

In Park County, the two Republican candidates for the County Attorney's office raised more than $60,000 – in one of the most, if not the most, expensive race ever for that seat.

The losing candidate spent the lion's share of that, some $40,000. But the winner, incumbent Bryan Skoric, raised the second highest amount ever raised for a Park County Attorney's race.

Several races drew large amounts from out-of-state donations.