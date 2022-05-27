High speed internet company is breaking ground across the state

A high speed internet provider is setting up shop in a handful of communities across the state. Bluepeak is investing $70 million to provide high speed internet to places like Laramie, Casper, Sheridan, Cheyenne and Rock Springs. Communications Director Jesse Granger said the goal is to reach places that have been under-invested and overlooked.

“The state currently ranks 46, out of 50, in access to broadband, according to broadband.com. And you know, the pandemic showed us over the last couple of years, just what a necessity it is to have reliable internet,” said Granger.

He said they will offer consumers one to five gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses up to ten gigabits.

“These are speeds that not a lot of the major metro areas have access to that we're bringing to places like Cheyenne and Casper, and Sheridan,” said Granger. “We are really proud to be able to offer the cutting edge of technology to places that haven't had anything like that for too long.”

Granger said in about two or three years they hope to reach 70 to 80 thousand homes and businesses in the state.