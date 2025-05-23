Grizzly avoids road, uses new wildlife crossing near Wilson

Wildlife are starting to use new underpasses and bridges to cross Wyoming Highway 22 near the Snake River Bridge, just east of Wilson.

That’s despite ongoing construction in the area, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT).

A local rancher first noticed a grizzly moving through the Snake River project, the release said. A project engineer then captured the bruin on camera as it crossed the Snake River headed north using one of the four new crossings.

Project engineer Mick Farrell snapped a photo.

“With the wildlife fencing already constructed, we assumed the bear would likely use the west structure, which he did. It was pretty amazing to see firsthand the wildlife crossings working,” he said.

The observation comes during a deadly month for grizzlies with four reported so far in May. One of Grizzly 399’s cubs appeared to have died some time near May 6 after being hit by a car in Grand Teton National Park (GTNP). The world-famous mama bear died the same way last fall.

Bear managers euthanized a grizzly in Yellowstone last week after it learned how to flip 800-pound dumpsters and was labled dangerous to humans. Two other young grizzlies were found dead in Grand Teton last week, south of Colter Bay, with signs pointing to death by a large male grizzly.

Wildlife safety has been a key concern of renovating one of the state’s busiest intersections and widening the nearby bridge from two to four lanes. Construction started in 2023 and is slated to finish in June 2025.

WYDOT, Teton County, and the Wyoming Wildlife Natural Resources Trust funded bridges and underpasses to guide wildlife around the changes. They were built in 2024 using, in part, $2 million of $10 million voters approved in Specific Purpose Excise Tax dollars for wildlife crossings.

