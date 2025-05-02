Seven killed in car crash west of Yellowstone

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Seven people are dead after a pickup truck and passenger van collided and caught fire west of Yellowstone National Park the evening of May 1.

Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating the crash near Henry’s Lake on U.S. Highway 20. The highway was closed for about seven hours while emergency responders and the Idaho Transportation Department worked to manage the scene and clear the roadway.

According to ISP, a Mercedes passenger van was operating a tour carrying 14 people. Six of them perished. The driver of a Dodge Ram pickup also died from the crash.

The New York Times is reporting the passengers of the van had been part of a group that was touring Yellowstone.

According to The Times, the coroner leading death investigations is waiting on DNA testing to identify the deceased from the van, because their bodies were unrecognizable. She said the six people in the tour van were from abroad.

The Times reports, “After the crash, two others on the highway jumped out of their vehicle to help, [Fremont County, ID coroner Brenda Dye] said. They were ‘trying to pull out as many as they could,’ from the van, which was emitting smoke, Ms. Dye said. She said they succeeded in helping eight people out of the van, including a child, before the van caught fire.”