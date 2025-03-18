© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

CWD confirmed on fourth state feedground

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:40 PM MDT
Elk eating at the Soda Lake feedground north of Pinedale.
Mark Gocke
/
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Elk eating at the Soda Lake feedground north of Pinedale.

Two cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) were confirmed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) in a press release on March 17. One was on the Horse Creek feedground near Hoback and another detected near Cody.

The case near Hoback marks the fourth instance of the disease on Cowboy State feedgrounds in the last three months. Multiple carcasses on feedgrounds near Pinedale and Bondurant also tested positive this year. Before December 2024, the 100% fatal, easily transmissible brain disease had not been detected on any of the state’s 22 elk feedgrounds.

The rapid detection worries game managers and confirms what the state has feared for years.

“Although it’s very concerning, it’s not totally a surprise that we’re starting to detect it on feedgrounds,” WGFD wildlife disease biologist for the Jackson region Ben Wise said in a recent interview with KHOL.

Wyoming Game and Fish commissioners decided last year to continue the controversial practice of feeding elk on 21 of the state’s 22 feedgrounds managed by WGFD. Originally intended as a way to keep elk alive through rough winters, experts say feeding also makes disease spread more likely by bringing elk in closer contact.

The disease of folded proteins, called prions, first appeared in Wyoming in mule deer in the 1980s. It made its way westward, appearing in elk in 2020, but before January 2025 had not been officially detected within the borders of a feedground.

This winter’s rapid detections mean the disease is more widespread than previously thought, especially on the Dell Creek Feedground near Bondurant, Wise said.

“We’re seeing the ramifications of having CWD in that population,” he said. “We’re finding dead animals that are skinny, emaciated and they’re coming up positive.”

About 10,000 elk are in the Jackson Herd. But the disease is also threatening to other ungulates such as moose, elk and deer. A U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) study found the disease could kill about 20,000 elk in western Wyoming over the next two decades.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy elk feedgroundsChronic Wasting Diseaseelk
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.
See stories by Dante Filpula Ankney

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content