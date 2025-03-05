Wildlife habitat protection tops survey by sustainability nonprofit in Cody

A nonprofit in Cody surveyed the community about what sustainable initiatives people want to see in the area.

Emily Buckles, president of Park County Citizens for Sustainability , said responses will help the fledgling group determine its next steps and priorities.

“[It’s] our guiding light at this time to help us understand what's important to our community and design action steps around those,” she said.

The survey was given out during a film fest the group organized in February before the Trump administration’s mass firings of federal public land workers.

Close to 100 people filled it out.

In the survey results, wildlife habitat protection and enhancement were number one, followed by improving food packaging, plastic waste and recycling. Third was improving water use and conservation.

Buckles said investing in renewable energy could help drive economic growth. The Cody area is a strong component of the state’s growing outdoor recreation economy .

“Charging stations, for example, or rooftop solar, things that really make economic sense for this gateway community to start investing in some things like that so that tourists feel comfortable coming here.”

The nonprofit plans on making the film night annual and bringing in speakers throughout the year. The group also hopes to provide information to the community on energy efficiency and how to apply for related grants.

Some members of the nonprofit are currently serving on an advisory board to the city of Cody looking at improving energy efficiency in buildings.

