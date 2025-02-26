National Forest Chief retires citing uncertainty and frustration amid thousands of firings

There’s been little word from the higher ups within the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) about the thousands of people who’ve recently lost their jobs, and the impacts this could have on the 193 million acres of USFS land across the country, until now.

This morning, Feb. 26, Forest Chief Randy Moore announced his retirement in an email to USFS employees, as initially reported by Wyofile .

“The past several weeks has been incredibly difficult,” Moore wrote. “I have been silent these last few weeks because these decisions are being made at a level above our organization, and I was and am learning about the changes the same time as many of you.”

USFS Forest Chief Randy Moore

Wyoming Public Media (WPM) received copies of the email from four sources. The news was later confirmed in an email from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) which oversees the USFS. The USDA linked to a copy of the email posted online and said they’ll “provide further information as soon as we’re able.”

One anonymous USFS employee in our region who received the email this morning told WPM via text that morale at the office is not good.

“We’re all trying to force smiles and keep doing our jobs but like, the world is burning around us. None of our jobs are safe or secure anymore,” the anonymous source shared.

WPM granted the source anonymity because of fear for their job security.

Thousands of USFS employees were let-go as part of a downsizing of the federal government over the last few weeks. News of firings came shortly after Pres. Donald Trump’s fork in the road deadline.

Many of the probationary employees received a termination letter saying “based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the Agency would be in the public interest.” However, several of those fired told WPM that they’d recently received performance evaluations stating otherwise.

The latter was validated by Moore in his retirement letter, stating that many of those let go “successfully contributed to our mission” and “were valued members of our Forest Service team.”

WPM has heard from many former and current USFS employees about their grief and confusion with the firings. This was also validated by Moore.

“If you are feeling uncertainty, frustration, or loss, you are not alone. These are real and valid emotions that I am feeling, too. Please take care of yourselves and each other,” he wrote.

Moore wrote about his tenure and the role of the USFS. He said the agency provides economic benefits, outdoor recreation and baseline necessities for living.

“We provide drinking water to over 80 million Americans. We also help provide energy independence to the nation, issuing nearly 3,000 oil and gas leases,” Moore wrote. “Many small businesses generate their livelihoods through permits to operate on national forests and grasslands.”

Dennis Lapcewich is the council vice president of the National Forest council, which is a national union with USFS members. He also received a copy of Moore’s email today.

“When you look at the conditions that are occurring right now across the country and happening to federal agencies, I think Chief Moore is leaving the forest service with his head held high,” said Lapcewich. “And he's doing it with grace and dignity and professionalism, considering the amount of pressure that he has probably been under.”

Moore will officially step down as chief March 3, after 45 years with the USFS. He stepped into the chief role in 2021, becoming the first black person to head up the agency.

The position is appointed internally by the Sec. of Agriculture. However, 2024 legislation introduced by Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) would make it a presidential appointment, with a confirmation from the Senate. That bill was referred to a Senate committee and hasn’t seen movement since December.

WPM An email response to WPM from the USDA regarding recent USFS firings.

A change in forest chiefs with a new president is not uncommon, said Lapcewich.

“If an administration coming in is aligned with, let's say, the previous administration when it comes to natural resources and our national forests and grasslands, that means the chief could stay on longer, or could actually then continue their tenure under a new administration,” he said.

The Trump administration has said its focus is to “unleash American energy” and that firings of thousands of USFS employees will help the USDA “better serve American farmers, ranchers, loggers and the agriculture community.” However, public land advocacy groups say losing a sizable amount of the USFS workforce could do the opposite, like slowing down permitting for livestock grazing and logging.

No one has been announced to replace Moore.