Wyoming regulators will hear public comment on Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed 15% rate increase

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Electricity customers will have a chance to weigh in next week on the state’s largest electric company’s plans to increase rates.

The Public Service Commission will host a virtual public comment hearing on Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

To tune and actively participate, click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9933449233

To attend by telephone, dial: 1 (669) 900-9128, Meeting ID: 993 344 9233

Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is asking to raise rates by 14.7%. It says it’s needed to cover rising insurance premiums due to wildfire risks. RMP estimates the typical residential customer using 700 kilowatt-hours per month could expect an added $17 on their monthly bill.

This is on top of two other recent rate increases that added about $23 to customer’s bills, though it’s worth noting Wyomingites’ electric bills remain below the national average .

The hearing will also cover RMP’s proposed wildfire mitigation plan , a voluntary renewable energy credit program and other cost calculations.