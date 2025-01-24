© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming regulators will hear public comment on Rocky Mountain Power’s proposed 15% rate increase

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published January 24, 2025 at 2:19 PM MST
An orange and purple sunset behind transmission lines.
singularityhub.com

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Electricity customers will have a chance to weigh in next week on the state’s largest electric company’s plans to increase rates.

The Public Service Commission will host a virtual public comment hearing on Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

To tune and actively participate, click this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9933449233

To attend by telephone, dial: 1 (669) 900-9128, Meeting ID: 993 344 9233

Rocky Mountain Power (RMP) is asking to raise rates by 14.7%. It says it’s needed to cover rising insurance premiums due to wildfire risks. RMP estimates the typical residential customer using 700 kilowatt-hours per month could expect an added $17 on their monthly bill.

This is on top of two other recent rate increases that added about $23 to customer’s bills, though it’s worth noting Wyomingites’ electric bills remain below the national average.

The hearing will also cover RMP’s proposed wildfire mitigation plan, a voluntary renewable energy credit program and other cost calculations.

A bill introduced in this year’s Legislature would require such plans from all electric utilities.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies.
