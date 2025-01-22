Wyoming considers what to do with wind turbine blades

How to dispose of wind turbine blades was a hot topic last week in Wyoming. One new rule is in, while a drafted bill is out.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) adopted a new rule that will “allow the disposal of turbine blades and towers in coal mines,” said Todd Parfitt, Wyoming DEQ’s director, to Minerals Committee lawmakers.

“Wind projects typically last 20 to 30 years before they have to change out the blades,” Parfitt said.

What to do with them is a nationwide issue , because the 100- to 300-foot-long blades are a lot for city landfills to take on.

“Landfilling the retired blades and towers is unsustainable due to land limitations that are needed for communities’ waste,” according to a DEQ press release . “Stockpiling, which was becoming common and a growing issue, is an eyesore and problematic for the environment.”

Under the new rule, Wyoming surface coal mines that are done operating can bury the blades. It’ll mean less dirt to refill the huge pits.

“Repurposing these blades and towers as backfill as part of a reclamation plan was a novel answer for both the coal industry that needed backfill to accelerate final reclamation and for the wind industry that needed disposal answers,” according to the DEQ release.

Coal companies will also get some compensation for burying the blades.

It’s a new concept that was developed by 2020 legislation that got the ball rolling for the DEQ to pass the rules. At the time, some testified about the environmental impacts of burying that much infrastructure in land that already needs to be restored.

Lawmakers are again trying to address the issue. On Jan. 15 , the House Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee considered a bill that’d provide an alternate solution for the huge fiberglass blades. HB89 , “Wind turbine blades-onsite disposal required,” would’ve required blades to be buried on-site at wind farms.

But there were concerns about what that would mean for private landowners and federal land. Lawmakers and stakeholders tossed around lengthy amendments.

“So much has been discussed for amending already. I don't even know where we're at,” said Travis Deti, executive director for the Wyoming Mining Association. “I think we've solved the problem.”

Deti was referring to the DEQ’s new rule. Lawmakers ultimately tabled the bill, meaning it’s likely dead.