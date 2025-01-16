© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Wyoming finds first CWD case on an elk feedground

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published January 16, 2025 at 1:07 PM MST
Elk eating at the Soda Lake feedground north of Pinedale.
Mark Gocke
/
Wyoming Game and Fish Department

In a press release, WGFD said it’s the third CWD case on Hunt Area 98, which encompasses the Scab Creek Feedground near Pinedale. Several other hunt areas in the region have seen CWD cases in elk, including Hunt Area 84, near Jackson, last month.

The always fatal, easily transmissible brain disease is seen as a major threat to big game in North America, including western Wyoming’s elk populations.

Wyoming is the only state in the U.S. that has feedgrounds. They started over a century ago, to prop up elk herds during harsh winters. There are more than 20 in the state.

Last year, WGFD decided to continue the practice despite some experts saying it brings the elk into too close of contact, allowing the disease to spread more easily.

The National Elk Refuge in the Jackson Hole Valley is the only federally managed feed ground in the state. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to release guidance on the future of feeding on the refuge this year.

According to reporting from WyoFile, a recently published study by the U.S. Geological Survey includes 20-year projections showing that regardless of the decision, the Jackson Elk Herd may see a steep population decline. However, halting feeding on the refuge provides the most abundant population in the long term.

Specific management plans to continue feeding on state-run elk feedgrounds with “sideboards” to prevent the spread of disease are expected this year.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Chronic Wasting DiseaseelkWyoming Game and Fish Departmentelk feedgroundsPinedale
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.
See stories by Dante Filpula Ankney

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content